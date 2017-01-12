NEWS

Giant hole in road causes delays in southeast Houston

EMBED </>More News Videos

Water leak at Telephone and Long Drive, causing traffic jam (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Crews pulled out a car that go stuck in a giant hole in the road in southeast Houston after a water main break.

Water flooded the area of Long Dr. and Telephone Rd. Thursday morning after police say a pipe busted. Two wreckers helped a car out of the hole.

City workers tell us that they are turning the water off, then dig down to the source of the leak. It's expected to take five hours to clear, which could be a traffic delay.

In the meantime, there's a veterinarian clinic nearby that will be without water for a while.

It's unclear on what caused the water main break.
Related Topics:
newswater main breaktraffic
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump at Odds With Intel Chief on Substance of Discussion About Russia Report
6 Children Missing in Baltimore House Fire
Deputy's Dramatic Shootout Recorded by Dashcam
Teen killed, deputy constable hurt as violent brawl breaks out
More News
Top Stories
Teen killed, deputy constable hurt as violent brawl breaks out
DPS: Mother could be running to Mexico with kids
Drivers beware: Houston's 10 most stolen vehicles
Fire engulfs mobile home in Pearland
Fans gets free food at new Chick-fil-A location
Senate GOP clears key hurdle in 'Obamacare' repeal
Family of blind man killed in hit-and-run makes plea
Show More
Dad says pre-K student molested his daughter
Last time Houston sports were this good
Former prison guard indicted, accused of leaking video
TX executes double murderer in first US execution of 2017
HCSO search for suspects in attempted abduction of boy
More News
Top Video
Police use lasso to rescue cow trapped on ice
Fans gets free food at new Chick-fil-A location
Teen killed, deputy constable hurt as violent brawl breaks out
Senate GOP clears key hurdle in 'Obamacare' repeal
More Video