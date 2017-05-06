CANTON, Texas (KTRK) --A week after multiple tornadoes touched down in Van Zandt County near Canton, residents are facing the daunting task of cleaning up.
Neighbors are working to put their lives together after the violent storms that killed at least five people in northeast Texas.
Dozens of other people were hospitalized in those tornadoes, and still there is great loss in communities throughout the region.
Piles of debris are stacked where homes once stood, and many expressed grief about the lives and possessions they have lost.
Still, others are expressing gratitude to be alive.
