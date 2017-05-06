NEWS

Canton tornado victims struggle with storm's emotional toll

In Van Zandt County, residents struggle with emotions and a lot of debris after several deadly tornadoes touched down last week. (KTRK)

CANTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A week after multiple tornadoes touched down in Van Zandt County near Canton, residents are facing the daunting task of cleaning up.

Neighbors are working to put their lives together after the violent storms that killed at least five people in northeast Texas.

Dozens of other people were hospitalized in those tornadoes, and still there is great loss in communities throughout the region.

Former Houstonian lost everything to devastating Canton tornadoes
A Houston woman has lost her family home in East Texas to major tornado damage.

PHOTOS: Tornadoes rip through Canton, Texas


Piles of debris are stacked where homes once stood, and many expressed grief about the lives and possessions they have lost.

Still, others are expressing gratitude to be alive.

Violent storms kill 5 in Canton, Texas
Four dead and dozens injured after tornadoes hit East Texas, Steven Romo reports.

Canton officials say the death toll could rise after several tornadoes hit their town overnight

