Calvert officer shot in back Sunday morning

A Calvert, Texas police officer was shot in the back Sunday morning as he was giving a ride to a man, police said.Patrol Officer S. Magnes was giving a ride to a man along Highway 6 when he got out of his car and was shot in the back, a news release from the Robertson County Sheriff's Office said.He wasn't seriously injured due to his bulletproof vest, the release said. The man the officer was giving a ride to wasn't injured.The person who shot at the officer was taken into custody and is cooperating with the investigation.