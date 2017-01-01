NEWS

Calvert officer shot in back Sunday morning

A Calvert, Texas police officer was shot in the back Sunday morning as he was giving a ride to a man, police said.


Patrol Officer S. Magnes was giving a ride to a man along Highway 6 when he got out of his car and was shot in the back, a news release from the Robertson County Sheriff's Office said.
He wasn't seriously injured due to his bulletproof vest, the release said. The man the officer was giving a ride to wasn't injured.

The person who shot at the officer was taken into custody and is cooperating with the investigation.
Related Topics:
newspolice officer shot
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Manhunt Underway After Shooting Attack at Istanbul Nightclub Kills 39
Hollywood sign altered to 'Hollyweed'
Trump's Incoming Press Secretary Questions if Russia Sanctions Are Out of 'Proportion'
One person shot, killed by deputies in SW Houston
Pipeline protesters unfurl banner during Vikings game
More News
Top Stories
Texans QB Savage out with concussion
Homeowner fatally shoots guest at NYE party after altercation
Pipeline protesters unfurl banner during Vikings game
Trump says he doesn't trust computers as he rings in 2017
Dog mauls owners after they tried to put sweater on him
Hollywood sign altered to 'Hollyweed'
One person shot, killed by deputies in SW Houston
Show More
New year, new laws take effect
At least 39 killed in Istanbul nightclub attack
Ex-husband of missing woman charged with murder
Houston's biggest news stories of 2016
Dad of injured football player: 'Tough road ahead'
More News
Photos
Sugar Land rings in 2017 in grand fashion
PHOTOS: Debbie Reynolds through the years
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
Lost teddy bear takes adventure through airport
More Photos