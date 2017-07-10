LOTTERY

California teen wins lottery twice in a week

EMBED </>More Videos

California teen wins lottery twice in a week (KTRK)

SACRAMENTO, California --
A California teen is celebrating two big lottery wins in a week.

The California Lottery says 19-year-old Rosa Dominguez won $555,555 on a $5 scratch-off ticket purchased at a gas station. After that win, she said she was nervous and "just wanted to cry." A few days later, she bought another $5 scratch-off ticket at a different station and won $100,000. The Lottery didn't say when the tickets were purchased.

The Lottery says Dominguez collected her $655,555 in total winnings recently and tells the organization she plans to go shopping and buy herself a new car.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsbuzzworthyu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
LOTTERY
1 winning Powerball ticket sold worth $447 million
And the winning Powerball numbers are...
College student among 4 winners of $16.3M in lottery jackpots
Willy Wonka lottery ticket offers billion-dollar prize
Houston man hits it big with scratch-off
More lottery
NEWS
Conway: No meaningful information received in Trump Jr's meeting with Russian lawyer
School dean arrested in hit and run accident
5-year-old will melt your heart with teddy bear drive
HPD: 'We had suspects that tried to kill a police officer'
1 dead, 8 injured in shooting at Cincinnati-area home
More News
Top Stories
HPD: 'We had suspects that tried to kill a police officer'
Hot and steamy with another round of downpours
Confusion leads to SWAT situation at Clear Lake bar
School dean arrested in hit and run accident
Man breaks 37-year-old hammerhead shark record
Unborn baby killed in shooting at gender reveal party
How to cut your monthly electric bill
Show More
Woman sleeping in bedroom shot in leg in NW Harris Co.
Lightning looked at in 2-alarm apartment fire near 1960
Astros blow Blue Jays out of the sky
Elderly woman flashes stunned crowd at Dodger Stadium
5 moves to a better butt
More News
Top Video
HPD: 'We had suspects that tried to kill a police officer'
Underwater music festival promotes reef conservation
School dean arrested in hit and run accident
Woman sleeping in bedroom shot in leg in NW Harris Co.
More Video