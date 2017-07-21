Houston homicide detectives spent more than five hours collecting evidence at the scene of a deadly shooting Monday morning.Police said the victim of that shooting was Ishmael Siryon, 58. It was around 11:30pm last night when Siryon pulled into the driveway of his town home in the Royal Park community off Azeem Avenue. According to investigators, the cab driver had just arrived home from work and stepped out of his car when someone confronted him.A neighbor, while inside her room, reported hearing shouting and someone demanding money followed by gunshots.Officers said that's when the victim's roommate stepped outside, where he discovered the man was unconscious and had a gunshot wound in his lower chest.The cab driver was rushed to the emergency room where he later died.Police believe the man was killed in an attempted robbery, although nothing was stolen from the victim or the inside of his cab.Monday afternoon, Yellow Cab released the following statement:"Yellow Cab was greatly saddened to learn that Ishmael Siryon was shot and killed as he stood in the driveway at his home. We can confirm that Mr. Siryon had successfully operated as an independent Yellow Cab taxi driver for many years. Yellow Cab has been and will continue to cooperate with the Houston Police Department. Due to the ongoing investigation, however, no additional information can be provided. The entire Yellow Cab family extends its condolences to Mr. Siryon's family and friends, hoping that his assailant can be promptly brought to justice and prevented from harming others."Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.