Buy pavers for the Dave Ward Crime Stoppers building

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
The new Crime Stoppers building will be opening the: Dave Ward Crime Stoppers Building soon.

Crime Stoppers just announced that they will offer commemorative brick pavers that can be inscribed and sit on the Public Safety and Crime Prevention Block in Midtown.

On their website they say, "honor law enforcement or a victim family; or simply as a stamp of your family's commitment to public safety."

Ward first teamed up with Crime Stoppers to help law enforcement make arrests and solve crimes 35 years ago.

"It's such a great program and has done so much to put so many thousands of felons in prison where they belong," Ward said.

The three-story building is located on Main Street and will offer new technology and free programs for the community.
news50 Days of Davecrime stoppersgood newsHouston
