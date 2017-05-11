A disagreement between two businesses has left a family struggling to finish their mother's final resting place.Angie Celestino signed paperwork on February 1 to have her mother's headstone monument installed at Hollywood Cemetery. Months later, she and her family are still waiting, even after they've completed the payments."My mind is blown. I don't know what to do. Like, there's no fight in me. I don't know what to expect," Celestino said.She hired Rose Monuments, owned by Danny Kilanowski, but when they arrived at the cemetery this week, Celestino said there was a disagreement between Kilanowski and cemetery staff."I mean, they got into this big argument in front of me and I was just like, 'Oh my God, am I getting punked? Is this really happening to me?'" Celestino said."I got upset and the (cemetery employee) banned me," Kilanowski said. "I think it's just a personal dispute."Tom Snider, the administrator of the cemetery, said Rose Monuments was not banned; they were told to leave this week due to scheduling issues.Regardless, everyone we spoke to agreed that Celestino and her family are just caught in the middle of the disagreement.On Thursday, a possible solution was reached. Snider said the cemetery staff will lay the monument foundation and work with Kilanowski to complete the project."There's all types of legal ways we can solve the issue, but leave the families alone. This is ridiculous," Kilanowski said.While it won't be done in time for Mother's Day, it should be in place next week, he said.Celestino and her family are saddened and frustrated, but hopeful their mother's resting place can finally be completed.