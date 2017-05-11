  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Watch
    Full Story
NEWS

Fight between businesses leaves family headstone plans in limbo

EMBED </>More Videos

Cemetery and monument company fight about headstone, Steven Romo reports. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A disagreement between two businesses has left a family struggling to finish their mother's final resting place.

Angie Celestino signed paperwork on February 1 to have her mother's headstone monument installed at Hollywood Cemetery. Months later, she and her family are still waiting, even after they've completed the payments.

"My mind is blown. I don't know what to do. Like, there's no fight in me. I don't know what to expect," Celestino said.

She hired Rose Monuments, owned by Danny Kilanowski, but when they arrived at the cemetery this week, Celestino said there was a disagreement between Kilanowski and cemetery staff.

"I mean, they got into this big argument in front of me and I was just like, 'Oh my God, am I getting punked? Is this really happening to me?'" Celestino said.

"I got upset and the (cemetery employee) banned me," Kilanowski said. "I think it's just a personal dispute."

Tom Snider, the administrator of the cemetery, said Rose Monuments was not banned; they were told to leave this week due to scheduling issues.

Regardless, everyone we spoke to agreed that Celestino and her family are just caught in the middle of the disagreement.

On Thursday, a possible solution was reached. Snider said the cemetery staff will lay the monument foundation and work with Kilanowski to complete the project.

"There's all types of legal ways we can solve the issue, but leave the families alone. This is ridiculous," Kilanowski said.

While it won't be done in time for Mother's Day, it should be in place next week, he said.

Celestino and her family are saddened and frustrated, but hopeful their mother's resting place can finally be completed.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newscemeterylegalHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Some Republicans express concern over Comey firing
Judge denies motion to delay start of bail reform order
Dramatic police chase ends near uptown Dallas
EXCLUSIVE: Man violently attacked at Heights Kroger
Video released of armed assault of Conroe police officer
More News
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Man violently attacked at Heights Kroger
LIVE: Rockets hope to avoid elimination against Spurs
PHOTOS: Rockets fans of all ages are ready for Game 6!
GANG SWEEP: Hundreds arrested in Texas
Burglars arrested after falling asleep on back patio
Animal control officers charged for painful dog deaths
Severe Thunderstorm Watch north of Houston tonight
Show More
Judge denies motion to delay start of bail reform order
Somber summer: When Andrea Yates drowned her 5 children
Video released of armed assault of Conroe police officer
Dickinson metallurgy class makes metal roses
Mom files lawsuit against T-Mobile after baby's death
More News
Top Video
Hundreds help restore Inwood Park after fire
Video released of armed assault of Conroe police officer
EXCLUSIVE: Man violently attacked at Heights Kroger
Bottoms up! Booze delivery launches in Houston
More Video