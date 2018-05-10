Burst dam kills dozens and displaces hundreds

LENA MASRI
Heavy rain caused a dam to burst near the Kenyan town of Solai, killing dozens of people and displacing hundreds, authorities said.

The walls of the Patel dam ruptured Wednesday evening as unsuspecting residents were having meals nearby. The International Federation of the Red Cross' team on the ground counted 26 dead bodies.

"The number is likely to go up because some people are still stuck in the debris, in the mud," Euloge Ishimwe of the International Federation of the Red Cross in Nairobi told ABC News.

About 500 people have been displaced, he said.

"We heard from colleagues on the ground that they are worried that two other dams in the area could also burst," Ishimwe added. "It's a very scary situation right now because the rain is still ongoing."

Interior Ministry spokesman Mwenda Njoka tweeted an image of the destruction in the Solai area, about 120 miles from the capital Nairobi.

Even before the breach, the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said floods had displaced more than 270,000 people in the East African country and the number is expected to rise to 280,000 by the end of the week as more heavy rain is expected.

Kenya has seen weeks of heavy rain after a severe drought.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Missing 12-year-old being held against her will, police say
Warehouse full of pallets burns in NW Harris County
Trump announces 'very special moment for World Peace'
Police called on black student sleeping in her dorm at Yale
$40M lawsuit filed in drunk driving crash that killed mom, baby
Body found in retention pond where teen possibly attacked by alligator
Katy ISD board could approve legal counsel for superintendent
Weather rewind: Storms blow out windows in downtown Houston
Show More
Alleged drunk driver arrested after police chase in Pearland
Kinkaid School investigating allegations of sexual misconduct
Man turns to ABC13 for help with homeowners association
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Travis dodges Samica's high heel in funny TV moment
More News