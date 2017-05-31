NEWS

Surveillance video shows burglars breaking into SE Houston Valero gas station

Thieves smashed their way into a store to get to an ATM machine early this morning.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police in southeast Houston are investigating a burglary where two men used a sledgehammer to break through a Valero gas station.

There's a big hole through on the side of the gas station where the burglars smashed their way through.

Eyewitness News obtained surveillance video that shows the burglars breaking through an ATM inside the gas station at MLK and St. Lo.
WATCH: Surveillance video inside Valero gas station burglary

Two men were seen rummaging through the money at a gas station in southeast Houston.



Police said the burglars initially went for the ATM, destroying it in an effort to get the money from the machine. The surveillance video does not show the men getting any money, but you can see them throwing the receipts on the ground.

In part of the video, one of the suspects turns around and faces the camera. He has a beard and is seen wearing a hat and sweatshirt with a Nike logo. The other man is wearing a hoodie.

They also broke into the cash register, but we're told there were only coins inside.

Investigators do not know if the burglary suspects got away with anything.

This story is developing. Stay with ABC13 for updates.

