Burglars smash their way into Alvin gun shop for second time

Raw video shows police investigating a robbery at an Alvin gun store.

For the second time in 16 months, an Alvin gun store is cleaning up after a smash and grab burglary.Police are at R&G Guns gathering evidence after burglars made their way inside the store.Detectives say around 3 a.m. someone backed a stolen truck into the door of the gun store.It looks like several guns were stolen, and apparently the suspects left and are still on the run.This same store was burglarized in nearly the exact same way in January of 2016.A stolen truck was used in that burglary as a battering ram, and the suspects took off with several semi-automatic rifles.That burglary led to a chase that ended behind a retirement community. The suspects ran away, but the guns were recovered.This time the suspects left and the guns appear to be gone as well.We're waiting to speak with officers to learn about what was taken in this smash and grab.