Burglars strike west Houston home in brightly colored SUV

Burglars drove a brightly colored SUV before breaking into a west Houston home. (Crime Stoppers)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are looking for information about two burglars who drove a brightly colored SUV before breaking into a west Houston home.

The burglary occurred just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday, July 12. The male and female suspect kicked in the door of a home in the 3000 block of Hazy Park Drive and stole several valuables and cash.

At the time of the crime, the male suspect was wearing a light colored shirt and blue jeans, while the woman was wearing a light colored dress.

Surveillance video showed the pair arriving at the scene in an older-model, red or orange Dodge Durango SUV.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the suspect's arrest. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at crime-stoppers.org.

