Burglars arrested after falling asleep on back patio of home
KTRK
Thursday, May 11, 2017 05:00PM
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A local woman returned to her home to find two burglars asleep on her back patio.
On Live at 5, Steve Campion takes a look at how the crooks managed to get caught.
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
