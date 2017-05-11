  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Watch
    Full Story
NEWS

Burglars arrested after falling asleep on back patio of home

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A local woman returned to her home to find two burglars asleep on her back patio.

On Live at 5, Steve Campion takes a look at how the crooks managed to get caught.
Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump retweets Rosie O'Donnell's 2016 call for Comey to be fired
Trump planned to fire 'showboat' Comey regardless of DOJ recommendation
Deadly standoff in Trenton ends after 35 hours
Mom files lawsuit against T-Mobile after baby's death
More News
Top Stories
GANG SWEEP: Hundreds arrested in Texas
Baytown animal control officers charged for painful dog deaths
$1 beer and sodas before Rockets game
Somber summer: When Andrea Yates drowned her 5 children
4-year-old boy killed in accidental shooting
Teen creates promposal for friend with cerebral palsy
Discovery of little girl's coffin ends eerie footsteps
Show More
3 people hurt in apartment shooting in Missouri City
Dramatic police chase ends near uptown Dallas
Houston's worst accident happened 41 years ago today
Strong storms with hail possible this afternoon
Police shave heads as tribute to officer with breast cancer
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Throwback Thursday pics of ABC13 talent
PHOTOS: MTV Movie and TV Awards fashion
PHOTOS: Incredible vintage cars and boats
PHOTOS: 143rd Kentucky Derby
More Photos