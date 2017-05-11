NEWS

Bumbling thieves struggle to steal truck

Thieves have a bit of trouble trying to steal truck in OK. (KTRK)

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (KTRK) --
Two thieves had a little bit of trouble trying to steal a truck from a dealership in Oklahoma City.

Surveillance video caught the whole thing.

The men were able to unlock the transmission but then the truck started to roll backwards.

One guy tried to pull on the handle to slow the truck down without any luck. The other man then shot the windows out with a BB gun.

The truck did eventually stop on its own.

For all their efforts, they did end up stealing the truck. It was later found abandoned.

The thieves have not yet been found.

