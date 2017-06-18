NEWS

Brothers arrested after hostage standoff in SE Harris County

Deputies say two men took a woman hostage in southeast Harris County.

HARRIS COUNTY (KTRK) --
Deputies say two men took a woman hostage in southeast Harris County.

The Houston Police and Precinct 2 were called to an apartment complex on Beamer Road. When they arrived the men barricaded themselves inside an apartment with the woman, according to deputies.

The men held the woman against her will. Deputies say when someone tried to intervene, they were assaulted.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office made entry into the apartment and she was rescued.

This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
