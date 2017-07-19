NEWS

Britain to ban sexist advertising

Britian bans sexist ads

No more sexist ads. That's what Britain's advertising watchdog group announced Tuesday.

According to the Advertising Standards Agency, they plan on cracking down on commercials that feature gender stereotypes, such as spots that depict women solely responsible for cleaning or ones that show men as clumsy parents.

"Our review shows that specific forms of gender stereotypes in ads can contribute to harm for adults and children," Ella Smillie, the report's lead author, said in a statement. "Such portrayals can limit how people see themselves, how others see them, and limit the life decisions they take."

The agency said those ads can "potentially cause harm," but critics say they are going too far to regulate advertising.
