Brides continue to show up to Alfred Angelo Bridal in the Galleria area Friday trying to get answers after the chain closed abruptly Thursday.The panic is setting in for many brides and their families, and the company has offered no clear path to resolution.Crystal Crocker tells Eyewitness News she paid more than $1,000 for her daughter's wedding gown that has not arrived yet."I don't want to rely on them just saying we're going to mail us our dress because we don't know for sure," Crocker said. "It takes time to get another dress in. I feel heartbroken that my daughter and other women are having to go through this."Leah Napoliello with the Houston branch of the Better Business Bureau said in this situation, it is best to cut bait now."It is uncertain whether or not you're actually going to get the dresses, so the best thing to do is try to get your money back through the company itself or through bankruptcy court," Napoliello said.She said customers who paid with credit cards may have better options."You can have more recourse and go back to your credit card company and dispute the charges," Napoliello said. "So we do recommend paying by credit card if you can."Other bridal stores in the Houston area are offering significant discounts to brides left without money and without dresses, as long as they provide receipts.Renegade Bridal in Sawyer Heights is offering a 20 percent deposit match. For instance, if a bride paid a $1,000 deposit on a dress at Alfred Angelo Bridal, she'll have $200 dollars to go toward a custom gown at Renegade.Owner Natalie Harris said she is also offering free custom sizing to these brides."My hope is that we can put a silver lining on things and they can end up with a dress that feels very much like them and their style but maybe turned up to an 11 and a punch of something fun in there, too," Harris said.The Princess Bridal in Spring is also stepping in to help, offering 25 percent off dresses and accessories. The owner there said she also has four dresses available to give away for free if brides choose them.Corporate management at Alfred Angelo Bridal has yet to issue an official statement regarding their abrupt closing or return phone calls, emails and social media messages from ABC13.