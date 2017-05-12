Woodson Middle School was placed on lockdown due to a student brawl in the cafeteria.Crime scene tape remains outside the school from the fight that started in the cafeteria and moved outside. Students told ABC13 a group of about 20 kids jumped a smaller group of about six kids.Several Houston ISD officers were on campus and the Houston Police Department's gang unit responded to the school.Houston ISD released the following statement: "Woodson K-8 Academy was briefly placed in secure mode as a precautionary measure after a fight involving several students broke out in the courtyard. The matter was handled administratively, and the students involved were disciplined per the HISD Student Code of Conduct. HISD does not tolerate fighting of any kind on our school campuses."Deandra Moshay, whose daughter was hurt in the fight, told Eyewitness News that she's seen threats on social media and she warned the principal this could happen."There's a bunch of bullying, there's a bunch of trying to be liked, trying to be seen, trying to be Instagram, Moshay said. "(They're) trying to be known that they can whoop and beat up everybody. It's just a bunch of chaos."Parents were held outside the school property as some students were gradually released.