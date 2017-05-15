Boy hit by car in southeast Houston

An accident involving a young boy is under investigation in southeast Houston.Shortly before 4:30 p.m. Monday police were called to the 7000 block of Scott Street near Yellowstone. They say a child got off a METRO bus and tried to cross the four-lane street. He was not in a crosswalk at the time.Police say the driver didn't have time to stop. Crime scene tape surrounded a white vehicle with hood damage.The child was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital with head injuries. Police have not released the boy's age or his condition.The woman driving the car stopped at the scene and was cooperating with investigators.While the accident occurred not far from Cullen Middle School, it's not yet known if the victim was a student there.