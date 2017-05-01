NEWS

Missing boy found dead after sister, mother, uncle's bodies discovered

EMBED </>More News Videos

Authorities found the body of a 9-year-old boy after his mother, sister and uncle were found dead. (WLS)

MENA, Ark. --
The second of two missing children has been found dead in western Arkansas after the bodies of his 2-year-old sister, his mother and his mother's uncle were found earlier in the week.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said the body of 10-year-old Reilly Scarbrough was found Saturday in a wooded area near Hatfield in far western Arkansas.

The discovery comes after the boy's sister, Acelynn Wester, was found Friday near Cove and near where the body of the children's 43-year-old mother, Bethany Jo Wester of Mena, was found Tuesday.

The woman's uncle, 66-year-old Steven Payne, was found dead Thursday in his home in Hatfield, about 4 miles north of Cove, about 120 miles southwest of Little Rock.

Sheriff Scott Sawyer told KARK that the boy's body was found with help from an inmate at the county jail, who had been arrested Wednesday on unrelated drug charges.

Suspected causes of the deaths of the four have not been released, but Sawyer said they are considered homicides and the inmate is a suspect in the deaths.

Sawyer said he "anticipates that capital murder charges will be filed" against the inmate, who is believed to have been Bethany Wester's boyfriend, but is unrelated to the children.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsmissing childrenchild killedArkansas
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Neighbors fight church over high-rise apartment plan
1 dead, 3 injured in UT-Austin stabbing; suspect in custody: Police
Mom chases down alleged flasher
Suspected San Diego shooter was distraught over recent breakup, police say
More News
Top Stories
Suspect shot by officer and second body found in home
1 dead, 3 injured in UT campus stabbing
Photos: Stabbing near University of Texas-Austin Gym
Searchers scouring area for body of Karen Ramirez
Stormy weather likely Wednesday
Mom chases down alleged flasher
Rebuilding begins after storms rip through East Texas
Show More
Cop pays tribute to fallen officers with song
Video shows alleged assault between deputy and woman
Dallas police search for suspect after paramedic shot
Deputy injured in accident on North Freeway and FM 1960
Family: Masked suspects kill man during home invasion
More News
Top Video
Searchers scouring area for body of Karen Ramirez
Suspect shot by officer and second body found in home
1 dead, 3 injured in UT campus stabbing
Rebuilding begins after storms rip through East Texas
More Video