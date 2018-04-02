Boy found alive after falling through drainage pipe in Los Angeles

A 13-year-old boy has been found alive about 12 hours after falling through a wooden plank and being washed away into a network of drainage pipes in Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.
The boy, identified as Jesse Hernandez, is "alert and talking," the fire department said.
Jesse was found early this morning after being trapped in the pipe system overnight Sunday.
The accident happened at about 4:30 p.m. local time on Sunday when the boy fell about 25 feet into a sewer pipe, the fire department said.
ABC station KABC in Los Angeles reported that Jesse's family was picnicking in Griffith Park as part of its annual Easter tradition before the boy went missing. The fire department told KABC that Jesse and his friends had climbed over a chain-link fence near Griffith Park and entered an abandoned maintenance shed. Jesse then fell after a wooden plank he was standing on gave way.
The pipes, which run parallel the Los Angeles River and cross under freeways, are 4 feet in diameter, the fire department said.
The pipes are filled with 2 feet or more of liquid that moves at 15 mph, the fire department said.
Teams from the Los Angeles Fire Department, Los Angeles Police Department, California Highway Patrol and experts from the Bureaus of Sanitation, Engineering and Contract Administration were among the officials who worked to analyze the 6,400-feet pipe system and conduct the search.
Cameras used to inspect pipes for repair were employed as part of the rescue effort, the fire department said.
About 2,400 feet of pipe had been checked in the ongoing search when a maintenance hatch was opened to put in cameras. That's when "Jesse was found alert and talking," the fire department said.
Jesse called his family and he was taken to a hospital to be evaluated, the fire department said.
"We would like to thank the entire Hernandez family for their patience and optimism," the fire department said. "From start to finish, this was an unprecedented team effort and the LAFD would like to recognize the excellent teamwork among all agencies involved."
ABC News' Frank Elaridi contributed to this report.
Boy found alive after falling through drainage pipe in Los Angeles
Top Stories