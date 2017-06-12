NEWS

Boy drowns after golf cart accident in Brazoria County

Boy drowns after golf cart accident in Brazoria County

BRAZORIA COUNTY (KTRK) --
The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office says an 11-year-old boy drowned while operating a golf cart near a pond.

According to deputies, it appears that Harrison Chase Brown drove the golf cart around the back side of the pond and cut the corner of the embankment. The golf cart fell into the pond, pinning the boy underneath.

The boy's father says he was waiting for him to return from feeding the animals for the homeowners that were out of town at the time. When he did not return home, the father went to check on him. The father discovered the boy underneath the golf cart in the pond.

He says he immediately pulled the boy out from under the golf cart and commenced CPR until medical personnel arrived to take over. The boy was taken by LifeFlight to Memorial Hermann Hospital where he was pronounced dead after attempts to revive him.

Deputies say there were no obvious signs of foul play to believe that the incident was more than a mere accident. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of his death.
