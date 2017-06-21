NEWS

Official: Boy dies on Alabama coast struck by a log in storm surge from T.S. Cindy

NEW ORLEANS (KTRK) --
A sheriff's captain says a 10-year-old Missouri boy has died on the Alabama coast after being fatally struck by a log washed in by storm surge from Tropical Storm Cindy.

Baldwin County Sheriff's Capt. Stephen Arthur says the boy was hit by the debris Wednesday morning in the Fort Morgan area. Stephen said witnesses reported the boy was standing outside his family's condominium when he was struck by the log washed in by a large wave.

Arthur said the child was vacationing with his family. He says relatives and emergency workers were unable to resuscitate the boy.

The boy's name wasn't immediately released.
