Bond raised for Spring man accused of killing neighbor

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A judge has raised bond to $175,000 for a Spring man accused of fatally shooting his neighbor.
During a Tuesday court appearance, Hector Campos said he was in dire financial straits, casting doubt on whether or not he will be able to post bond again.
In late January, Campos allegedly shot and killed Ana Weed outside of his Spring home. The aftermath was all caught on camera, and Campos is now facing a murder charge.
Weed's husband was seen on his knees trying to help his dying wife. Meantime, a neighbor held Campos at gunpoint until police arrived.
Spring woman's shooting death: Self-defense or retaliation?
Campos's attorney said before the shooting that Ana Weed assaulted Hector Campos with a roll of tape, but the feud between these neighbors may run deeper than that.
The attorney for the Weed family said Weed helped Campos's ex-wife leave him and leave the country with their daughter, something they say Campos was upset about.
Weed's family has also filed a wrongful death lawsuit seeking $1,000,000 in damages from Campos. The suit claimed Campos' actions were intentional.
Weed's husband, son and mother are listed as plaintiffs in the lawsuit. The suit is seeking damages for Weed's pain and suffering and mental anguish prior to her death, as well as the family's funeral and burial expenses.
ORIGINAL REPORT: Man charged in fatal shooting of neighbor in Spring
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff