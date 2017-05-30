NEWS

Bond raised for Spring man accused of killing neighbor

EMBED </>More Videos

Was the fatal shooting of a Spring woman self defense or retaliation? Both sides speak out.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A judge has raised bond to $175,000 for a Spring man accused of fatally shooting his neighbor.

During a Tuesday court appearance, Hector Campos said he was in dire financial straits, casting doubt on whether or not he will be able to post bond again.

In late January, Campos allegedly shot and killed Ana Weed outside of his Spring home. The aftermath was all caught on camera, and Campos is now facing a murder charge.

Weed's husband was seen on his knees trying to help his dying wife. Meantime, a neighbor held Campos at gunpoint until police arrived.

Spring woman's shooting death: Self-defense or retaliation?
EMBED More News Videos

Was the fatal shooting of a Spring woman self defense or retaliation? Both sides speak out.



Campos's attorney said before the shooting that Ana Weed assaulted Hector Campos with a roll of tape, but the feud between these neighbors may run deeper than that.

The attorney for the Weed family said Weed helped Campos's ex-wife leave him and leave the country with their daughter, something they say Campos was upset about.

Weed's family has also filed a wrongful death lawsuit seeking $1,000,000 in damages from Campos. The suit claimed Campos' actions were intentional.

Weed's husband, son and mother are listed as plaintiffs in the lawsuit. The suit is seeking damages for Weed's pain and suffering and mental anguish prior to her death, as well as the family's funeral and burial expenses.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Man charged in fatal shooting of neighbor in Spring
EMBED More News Videos

Woman shot to death during argument in Spring, Tracy Clemons reports.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newshomicide investigationmurdershootingneighborgun violenceSpringHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
House under construction collapses in Jersey Village
US will test 1st intercontinental ballistic missile intercept, on heels of North Korea's tests
A look at every North Korean missile test this year
Cleveland police officer who killed Tamir Rice fired after rules violations
More News
Top Stories
Woodlands man held in Dominican Republic prison for more than a year found not guilty
House under construction collapses in Jersey Village
Man's body found in White Oak Bayou in Heights area
Report: Police found Tiger Woods asleep at the wheel
Ariana Grande hosting 'One Love Manchester' concert
Crashed car lands on top of sleeping man downtown
Trump's communications director resigns
Show More
Hackers post anti-Trump message on Houston sign
OMG! Snake regurgitates another live snake
More heavy storms later this week
Former Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega dead at 83
Writer loses job over tweet on Japanese Indy winner
More News
Top Video
OMG! Snake regurgitates another live snake
Hidden Houston: Presidential Faces on Nance Street
Game ball delivered by drone in soccer match
Trump's communications director resigns
More Video