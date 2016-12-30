NEWS

Bomb squad called to home where three found dead in NW Houston
Investigators said they found three bodies, but can't confirm cause of death

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
A bomb squad has been called to a home that caught fire earlier this morning, and where three bodies were found on the property.

HFD said the call was made just as a precaution, because there is ammunition stored inside the garage.
Earlier, firefighters were unable to say whether the three victims died as a result of the fire or something else. Now their deaths are being considered as suspicious by investigators.

Fire crews have spent the morning investigating on Richelieu, where the body of a husband, a wife and a father were all found.

The identities of the adult victims are not being released at this time.

There is significant damage to the home, and Eyewitness News saw heavy smoke pouring out as emergency vehicles lined the street.

Arson investigators are working to find out how this fire started, and why the three victims died.

When firefighters arrived, HFD said 50-foot flames could be seen shooting from the house.

HFD Officer Ruy Lozano stopped short of calling the deaths suspicious, but could not say whether they died as a result of the fire.

The property consists of a main house and a rear garage apartment. Lozano said firefighters found one of the bodies inside the home, a second inside the garage apartment, and the third outside the home.

A secondary search did not yield any additional bodies, but Lozano said they weren't sure if there was anyone else home when all this began.

"Right now, it's way too early to tell," Lozano said. "We'll let the people from arson to make that call."

"Very tragic morning here in Oak Forest."

