NEWS

Boil order issued in west La Marque

EMBED </>More Videos

Portions of western La Marque are under a boil order. (La Marque/Google Maps)

LA MARQUE, Texas (KTRK) --
La Marque officials have issued a boil order as the city works to repair damage to a water line.

The order covers businesses and residences along FM 1764 from I-45, west to the city limits, including the Painted Meadows, Westwood Circle and Prairie Knoll subdivisions.

A city spokesperson said water was possibly contaminated after a contractor broke a water main, potentially letting dirt into the line.
Water used for drinking, cooking and making ice should be brought to a rolling boil for two minutes and then cooled prior to use. In lieu of boiling, residents can also purchase bottled water.

Related Topics:
newshealthboil water advisoryboil orderLa Marque
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
2 local teens arrested after crime-spree in Florida
Twin toddlers drown after pulled from backyard pool
Senate rejects full Obamacare repeal without replacement
Houston council members spar over mayor's appointments
More News
Top Stories
MS-13 gang member wanted in 2 murders across area
Student claims viral video shows deputy harassing him
African dust moves out, afternoon storms roll in
Twin toddlers drown after pulled from backyard pool
2 men charged with human smuggling in Katy
Trump to ban transgender individuals from armed forces
Teen charged after live streaming deadly crash
TSA announces new procedure for screening electronics
Show More
Health officials find probable Zika infection in Texas
Girl says mom told her she was "going to see Jesus"
Buy a Chipotle burrito, help puppies at Houston SPCA
Police: Man fatally stabbed for flashing middle finger
Here are fast facts on the Houston Texans stars
More News
Top Video
Twin toddlers drown after pulled from backyard pool
Ringtail cat hitches 200-mile ride with SPCA to Houston
'Time capsule' house takes you right back to the 1950s
Coke Zero gets makeover as Coke Zero Sugar
More Video