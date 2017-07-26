Boil order issued in west La Marque

La Marque officials have issued a boil order as the city works to repair damage to a water line.The order covers businesses and residences along FM 1764 from I-45, west to the city limits, including the Painted Meadows, Westwood Circle and Prairie Knoll subdivisions.A city spokesperson said water was possibly contaminated after a contractor broke a water main, potentially letting dirt into the line.Water used for drinking, cooking and making ice should be brought to a rolling boil for two minutes and then cooled prior to use. In lieu of boiling, residents can also purchase bottled water.