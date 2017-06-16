TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) --Body cameras were recording as several police officers dove into the Texas City Dike to rescue a motorist who became trapped in the waterway.
The officers were called to an area near the 1000 block of Dike Road late Tuesday after witnesses reported a car leaving the roadway and flipping into the waterway.
Corporal Adon Hernandez and Officer Richard Dricks entered the water after learning that a female driver was still trapped in the submerged vehicle, according to a release from Texas City Police Department.
After they pulled the driver from the vehicle, Officer Shelbi Webb said she helped pull the motorist to safety on the shore.
"I didn't know what we would be walking into. Sometimes [callers exaggerate]...I didn't know what we would really be pulling up to," Webb said.
"It's the best feeling of my life knowing that we saved her and she was really thankful for it. She got to see another day thanks to us," she added.
The driver was treated for minor injuries at Clear Lake Regional Hospital and later released. The accident remains under investigation.
