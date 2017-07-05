A Sugar Land native died over the holiday weekend in the Texas Hill Country.The Travis County Sheriff's Office says the body was identified as Zayd Mustafa, a 22-year-old man from Sugar Land.According to investigators, Mustafa was trying to swim across the river on July 2 when he began to struggle and went under. His brother attempted to rescue him, but was unsuccessful and went under the water as well.Mustafa's brother was rescued by bystanders after he was underwater for almost three minutes. He is currently in the hospital.Unfortunately, Mustafa never resurfaced. His body was recovered a day later, just 20 feet downstream down where witnesses say he went under.