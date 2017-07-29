EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2258454" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Authorities are looking for a missing woman in Sam Houston National Forest.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said the body of a missing woman has been found at Sam Houston National Forest.This morning, about 80 people joined the search for Theresa Kirkpatrick, whose husband told deputies they became separated while walking through the forest at 8 a.m. yesterday.Deputies confirmed Kirkpatrick's body was found just before 11 a.m. with a post on Facebook.DPS helicopters were searching through the area, scanning for heat signatures on the ground, and K-9 teams are searching as well.The 55-year-old Kirkpatrick was reported missing by her husband Allen around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, eight hours after he said he lost sight of her.The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said the couple went looking for a dirt bike on Friday that had either broken down or was stuck Thursday night."At some point, Mr. Kirkpatrick lost sight of his wife," Captain Bryan Carlisle said. "She is a Type 2 diabetic. She might have passed out, she might have fallen, we're not completely sure right now."Investigators tell us Theresa's mother last saw her daughter at 5:30 a.m. on Friday.Allen was taken to the hospital to be treated for symptoms of heat exhaustion while deputies continued talking with him.Investigators weren't sure how long Theresa Kirkpatrick has been without her insulin.With near record high temperatures yesterday, deputies were working as quickly as they could to find her.But sadly, they were not able to make it to Kirkpatrick in time. The sheriff's office said foul play has not been ruled out.