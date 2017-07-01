NEWS

Body of missing boy allegedly killed by father found

EMBED </>More Videos

The body of a 5-year-old boy reported missing in South Pasadena several months ago has been found near a Santa Barbara County lake, homicide detectives confirmed Saturday.

By ABC7.com staff
The body of a 5-year-old boy reported missing in South Pasadena several months ago has been found near a Santa Barbara County lake, homicide detectives confirmed Saturday.

RELATED: Father allegedly killed 5-year-old boy to get back at ex-wife

Aramazd Andressian was found near Lake Cachuma on Friday, just hours after his father was extradited from Las Vegas to Los Angeles for his murder.

Based on "additional leads developed in the case," homicide detectives returned to the lake on Friday in an effort to locate additional evidence, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. It was then that the boy's body was found.

No further information about the boy's discovery was released.

Eyewitness News reached out to the child's mother on Saturday, and she responded with three broken heart emojis.

The boy's father, also named Aramazd Andressian, was arrested last week in Las Vegas for the boy's killing. Although the body had not yet been found, police said they had presented enough evidence in the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office and obtained a murder filing against the suspect.

The boy was last seen in the early morning hours of April 21 leaving Disneyland with his father, grandmother and aunt.

A day later, Andressian Sr.'s estranged wife reported her son missing after the father did not drop the boy off as scheduled. The man was found passed out in his car at a South Pasadena park and the child was nowhere to be found.

Over the past two months investigators searched the park, the father's home, the home of Andressian Sr.'s mother and Lake Cachuma.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newsmissing boychild killedfather chargedbody foundmissing childrenCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
25 shot at Little Rock nightclub, no apparent connection to terror
25 shot in Arkansas club, no apparent connection to terror
Trump warns North Korea: 'Patience is over'
Doctor armed with assault rifle kills 1, injures 6 at NYC hospital: Sources
More News
Top Stories
Video shows extreme road rage on Gulf Freeway
Silver Alert issued for missing 73-year-old man
25 shot in Arkansas club, no apparent connection to terror
Steam heat cranks up a notch for 4th of July
What you need to know about fireworks laws
TX couple shows love for Torchy's Tacos in photo shoot
Is it here yet? Things we miss about college football season
Show More
Felons on the run from justice in Montgomery Co.
Sources: 7-foot-2 Zhou Qi agrees to multiyear deal with Rockets
Venomous snakes escape after rollover crash in Bexar County
Remembering: The 1983 Malibu Grand Prix murders
Jimmy's Ice House closes after 75 years in the Heights
More News
Top Video
25 shot in Arkansas club, no apparent connection to terror
Silver Alert issued for missing 73-year-old man
Video shows extreme road rage on Gulf Freeway
Correctional officer shot on the job recovers at TIRR
More Video