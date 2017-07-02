TEXAS NEWS

Body of missing 13-year-old found in Dallas-area

The body of Shavon Le'Feye Randle and an unidentified male were found in a Dallas-area home.

LANCASTER, Texas (KTRK) --
The body of 13-year-old Shavon Le'Feye Randle and an unidentified male were found in a Dallas-area home.

Authorities issued an Amber Alert for the teenager and she was believed to be in the company of 26-year-old Darius Fields, 19-year-old Michael Titus, 25-year-old Laporshya Polley, and 24-year-old Devontae Owens.

Randle disappeared around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday from her aunt and uncle's house. A man later called and threatened to kill her.

