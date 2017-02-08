Body found in field near school in NW Houston

HOUSTON (KTRK) --Houston homicide investigators are on the scene of a dead body found in northwest Houston.
Police were called to the location at 8825 Kempwood. The body is near a set of bleachers in a field behind St. Jerome Catholic School and Day Care.
No further details are available at this time.
