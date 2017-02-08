NEWS

Body found in field near school in NW Houston

EMBED </>More News Videos

A body was found in a field near a school in NW Houston.

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Houston homicide investigators are on the scene of a dead body found in northwest Houston.

Police were called to the location at 8825 Kempwood. The body is near a set of bleachers in a field behind St. Jerome Catholic School and Day Care.

No further details are available at this time.

If you're viewing on our ABC13 news app, tap on the photo above to see more images.

Keep checking back on this page to get real-time updates as this story unfolds. To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC13 news app for iPhone or Android. You can also get breaking news alerts sent to you by email.
Related Topics:
newsbody founddead bodyHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
One killed in midday shooting in SW Houston
Chase ends in fiery cash at gas station
Winter Storm to Bring Heavy Snow to Northeast
Trump Attacks Travel Ban Challengers, Says 'Bad High School Student' Would Know Ban Is Legal
More News
Top Stories
Chase ends in fiery cash at gas station
Ft. Bend Co. Sheriff's Office is searching for man
Record highs will hit 87 in Houston
Man charged in fatal stabbing of co-worker's mom
Police: 12-year-old boy stabs father to break up fight
Big 12 to withhold 25% Baylor's future revenue
Child gets happy surprise after Disney souvenirs stolen
Show More
Residents escape as mudslide rips home in two
Nearly 2 tons of weed found disguised as limes
'I'm scared to death,' child rape suspect tells judge
Convenience store destroyed by 2-alarm fire in Harris Co.
A grandpa's love has no limits
More News
Top Video
Students honor special needs student in homecoming vote
Barber spreads kindness with free haircuts for homeless
'I'm scared to death,' child rape suspect tells judge
Child gets happy surprise after Disney souvenirs stolen
More Video