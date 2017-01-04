NEWS

Body found hours after apparent hit and run accident along Gulf Freeway

Houston police are investigating a death along the Gulf Freeway, believed to be the victim of a hit and run accident.

A passerby found the man's body in the 3700 block of the Gulf Freeway and called police shortly before 11am. Officers think the man was struck by a driver in an early morning accident, possibly hours before being discovered.

