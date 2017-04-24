NEWS

Body found during search for missing boater, police say

A body was found during a search for a man who went missing following a boating crash in Lake Houston. (KTRK)

Houston Police Lake Patrol found a body during a search for a man who went missing after a boat crash Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Police believe it may be the body of Jeremy Niesen, 48, who went missing after two boats collided on Lake Houston around 2 p.m.


The Houston police dive team went on an active search for Niesen following the crash.

A man who went missing after a boat crash in Lake Houston has been identified.


Family and friends reported it was Niesen who was missing, and they told ABC13 that Niesen had an intellectual disability.

"He's my life. We were planning to get married this year," said Niesen's fiancé Shirley Espiritu.

Espiritu last saw Niesen late Saturday morning, when he left home to go out on his long-time friend Robert Ray's boat.

