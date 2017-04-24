Body found during search for missing boater, police say

Police believe it may be the body of Jeremy Niesen, 48, who went missing after two boats collided on Lake Houston around 2 p.m.
A body has been recovered by our Lake Patrol unit. The unidentified male is presumed to be the missing man in Saturday's boat crash. https://t.co/4hPMDidPld— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 24, 2017
The Houston police dive team went on an active search for Niesen following the crash.
WATCH: Original Story
Family and friends reported it was Niesen who was missing, and they told ABC13 that Niesen had an intellectual disability.
"He's my life. We were planning to get married this year," said Niesen's fiancé Shirley Espiritu.
Espiritu last saw Niesen late Saturday morning, when he left home to go out on his long-time friend Robert Ray's boat.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff