NEWS

Bodies recovered from Lake Livingston believed to be married couple

EMBED </>More Videos

Bodies recovered believed to be married couple, Marla Carter reports. (KTRK)

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Search crews recovered the body of a man in Lake Livingston, a day after a woman's body was found in the water.

Crews in Polk County had been searching for a Brazoria man after authorities discovered an unattended boat on Lake Livingston and the body of a woman.

Investigators said a boat was found against the rocks near the 100 block of Tigerville Road on July 2 around 7:45 p.m.

Sheriff's deputies searched the area, along with other agencies. They suspended the search at 11 p.m. due to the rough waters.



Investigators said the boat was registered to Glenn and Wendy Swanner, of Brazoria, who owned a weekend home in Polk County where their vehicles were located.

On Monday at 10:15 a.m., the sheriff's office received a call from someone on a jet ski who told them they found the body of a woman floating in Lake Livingston.

Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens recovered the body of Wendy. And during a search Tuesday, crews found the body of a man in the same area Wendy's body was found.

The man's identity has not been confirmed.

Eyewitness News Reporter Marla Carter is in Polk County. She will have updates throughout the day.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newsdrowningbody foundLivingston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Tillerson: North Korea ICBM test 'represents a new escalation' of threat to US
HPD: 1 person dead after shooting in Third Ward
Woman beaten, stabbed in Hedwig Village home
Silver Alert issued for man with Parkinson's disease
More News
Top Stories
LIVE VIDEO: Backstage pass to Freedom Over Texas
Sights and sounds from Freedom Over Texas
Woman beaten, stabbed in Hedwig Village home
Silver Alert issued for man with Parkinson's disease
PHOTOS: Celebrating the Fourth of July
HPD: 1 person dead after shooting in Third Ward
Red hot temps for July 4th with a slim chance of rain
Show More
Freedom Over Texas: Street closures and detours
Celebrate America at these fun 4th of July events
Brain-eating amoeba found in 2 water systems
Casket with infant human organs found on street
Angry monkeys chase family visiting Florida state park
More News
Top Video
Joey Chestnut defends hot dog-eating title, sets new record
Silver Alert issued for man with Parkinson's disease
Man rescued from flood water with fire hose in China
Torso and leg found may belong to missing bartender
More Video