Search crews recovered the body of a man in Lake Livingston, a day after a woman's body was found in the water.Crews in Polk County had been searching for a Brazoria man after authorities discovered an unattended boat on Lake Livingston and the body of a woman.Investigators said a boat was found against the rocks near the 100 block of Tigerville Road on July 2 around 7:45 p.m.Sheriff's deputies searched the area, along with other agencies. They suspended the search at 11 p.m. due to the rough waters.Investigators said the boat was registered to Glenn and Wendy Swanner, of Brazoria, who owned a weekend home in Polk County where their vehicles were located.On Monday at 10:15 a.m., the sheriff's office received a call from someone on a jet ski who told them they found the body of a woman floating in Lake Livingston.Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens recovered the body of Wendy. And during a search Tuesday, crews found the body of a man in the same area Wendy's body was found.The man's identity has not been confirmed.Eyewitness News Reporter Marla Carter is in Polk County. She will have updates throughout the day.