Boats collide on Lake Conroe leaving man dead

A boat heading into shore on Lake Conroe collided with another vessel, leaving a man dead and a woman and girl injured.Authorities said a 39-year-old man died at the scene after the crash just off North Diamondhead Road. A call of the incident came in at 9:22 p.m. Tuesday.According to officials, two fishermen on a bass boat were heading to the shore when it hit a stationary vessel with a woman, man and a 12-year-old girl on board.A man sitting at the steering wheel of the stationary boat was directly hit and sustained critical injuries. He later died at the scene. A woman and girl on the same vessel were also injured and taken to Conroe Regional Trauma Center.The bass boat continued to travel before rolling over and ejecting the fishermen, who were later pulled from the water. They were not seriously injured.Game wardens performed a field sobriety test on the fishermen, but they did not appear impaired, authorities said.Investigators said both boats had marker lights illuminated at the time of the crash. An investigation is underway into the crash.