NEWS

Blind runner's guide helping him finish half-marathon after death
EMBED </>More News Videos

Blind runner's guide helping finish half-marathon after death, Mayra Moreno reports. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Samuel Lopez is a volunteer with the nonprofit organization Catapult. Lopez was paired with Robert Peck, a young blind man who knew no boundaries.

"He wanted me to teach him to swim and I said that would be scary and sure enough I started seeing pictures on Facebook him in a pool," said Lopez.

When Peck heard about Catapult and its mission, he laced up and never quit.

"Full of life and full of energy he modeled the tagline of Catapult which is turning disabilities into capabilities," said Jarrett Hubert, co-founder of Catapult.

Hubert saw a big need for athletes like Peck who were physically challenged, but wanted to compete.

"Our mission is to promote accessibility to races and also provide a sense of community and encouragement," he said.

It was just what Peck was looking for, and from one workout to another, Peck and Samuel became more like uncle and nephew.

"I wasn't doing it for a medal or anything. I was out there to have fun with him," said Lopez.

Sadly his life ended days after the New Year when he was hit by a driver on the 5800 block of Tidwell. He was crossing the road with another blind friend. The car didn't stop. Feeling fine, Peck refused to go to the hospital but later that evening he was found unresponsive. He was in a coma for several days before he died.

EMBED </>More News Videos

Police searching for driver in hit-and-run that killed a blind man.



Lopez is still determined to finish the half-marathon Sunday.

"I think it was going to be an emotional run anyway without him being there," said Lopez.

Lopez will take Pec's running shoes along for the adventure one last time in his honor. He will be carrying his shoes along for the 13.1 mile run, knowing he will be there in spirit and crossing the finish line.

"He would love it," said Lopez. "Anything I suggested he loved it I think he did it to be around me."

HFD told Eyewitness News, that a person involved in an accident has the right to refuse being taken to the hospital if the person is coherent and vital signs are fine. HFD is looking to see if EMT's might have missed anything soon after the accident.

Meantime, the driver who hit Peck has not come forward.
Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Amazon Pulls Flag Doormats After Complaints From India
VP Biden Awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom
Trump at Odds With Intel Chief on Substance of Discussion About Russia Report
Japanese PM Becomes 1st National Leader to Visit Philippine President
More News
Top Stories
Cy-Fair bus catches fire with 20 students on board
Detective: Mom made ominous posts before smothering child
Woman investigates her own debit card theft
Four arrested after attempted robbery of Zales outlet store
Obama surprises Biden with Medal of Freedom
DA: TSU professor hit officer during prostitution sting
Airfare expected to increase in 2017, airlines say
Show More
HPD investigating double homicide in SE Houston
Trooper shot in ambush; Good Samaritan kills gunman
Amazon plans to hire 100K in Texas, other states
Playboy Super Bowl party being held in former church
Man arrested for terror threat to blow up sheriff's office
More News
Top Video
JetBlue to offer free Wi-Fi on all planes
DA: TSU professor hit officer during prostitution sting
Airfare expected to increase in 2017, airlines say
What to look for when buying running shoes
More Video