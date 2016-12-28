NEWS

Bizarre road rage food fight turns into serious violence in Friendswood

FRIENDSWOOD, TX (KTRK) --
A road rage fight turned into a bizarre food fight, Friendswood police say. Officers were called out after a minor motorist-pedestrian encounter turned violent.

It all started in the early afternoon on Thursday, December 22. The victim told police he had turned onto Winding Way from S. Friendswood Drive and passed by a pedestrian. The pedestrian yelled at the driver to slow down and threw crackers at his vehicle.

Police say the driver stopped, confronted the pedestrian and the man dumped the entire box of crackers into the open passenger window of the victim's vehicle. The victim threw the crackers back at the pedestrian and then left the area with the pedestrian clinging to the side of his vehicle before falling into a puddle of water.

The victim continued driving to a work site in the 500 block of Pine Bluff Drive when the pedestrian arrived in the area with a baseball bat. Police say the man shattered the victim's driver's side window, sending glass shards into the victim's neck, arms and hands. Then, the man hit the body of the vehicle with the baseball bat and then shattered the back window.

A witness saw the suspect leave and get into a light silver or gray newer model, luxury SUV or crossover. Once identified, the man may face aggravated assault and criminal mischief charges, both felony offenses.
