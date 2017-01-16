NEWS

Report: Bernie Madoff capitalizing off of hot chocolate in prison

FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2009 file photo, Bernard Madoff arrives at Federal Court in New York. (Stuart Ramson)

NEW YORK --
Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff is reportedly making a name for himself in prison with a new business venture.

According to Market Watch, the 78-year-old is capitalizing off of hot chocolate.

The new report claims Madoff bought up every packet of 'Swiss Miss' from the commissary and sold it for a profit in the prison yard.

If inmates wanted the hot beverage, they had to go through Madoff.

He pleaded guilty in 2009 to fraud and is serving out a 150-year sentence at a federal prison in North Carolina.
Related Topics:
newsbernie madofffraudu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump Meets With Martin Luther King Jr.'s Son
Teen survives crash by holding tree for 12 hours
Deadly 'Superbug' Infection Was Resistant to All FDA-Approved Antibiotics
Wife of Pulse Nightclub Gunman Arrested in San Francisco
Europe Reacts to Trump Interviews on NATO, Russia, Brexit
More News
Top Stories
Spill at refinery in Texas City causes nasty odors
Residents assess damage from Monday morning storms
Wife of Orlando shooter Omar Mateen arrested
Tractor trailer lost load on 288 ramp to South Loop
Teen survives crash by holding tree for 12 hours
Soldier dad's adorable surprise makes son cry for joy
Video: Woman narrowly spared as car slams into salon
Show More
5 killed in shooting at nightclub at Mexican resort
Severe storms roll through SE Texas
Baby rescued from burning apartment
At least 33 dead in Kyrgyzstan cargo plane crash
PHOTOS: Cargo plane crash kills dozens in Kyrgyzstan
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Runners take to the streets
PHOTOS: These runners remembered to have fun
PHOTOS: Competing in races with style!
PHOTOS: Texans pets show off their team spirit
More Photos