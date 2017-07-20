NEWS

Beloved chef identified as victim in Katy salon shooting

The victim in a fatal shooting at a Katy-area salon was a beloved chef.

KATY, Texas (KTRK) --
Elmer Villatoro, who worked for Antonia's Restaurant for a decade, has been identified as the man who was fatally shot at a Katy-area salon on Wednesday.

Deputies said Villatoro, a father of two, was getting his hair cut at Natural Nails and Hair as his family said he's done for at least 17 years.

Investigators said a Hispanic man then walked in and shot Villatoro as he was sitting in the barber's chair. Investigators said the suspect didn't talk to anyone, and they believe Villatoro may have been targeted.

"It's just not fair for somebody like Elmer to be taken like this," said Adam Pettit, the general manager of Antonia's in Katy.

Villatoro leaves behind a wife, a 2-year-old and a 5-year-old.

"You have no idea how genuine this person is," said Pettit.

Antonia's Katy is holding a special wine and food pairing to raise money for Villatoro's family on Aug. 17. It's a five-course meal, $65 a person.

You can make reservations by calling 281-644-6000.

ORIGINAL REPORT: 1 dead after shooting at Katy-area salon
One person is dead after a shooting at a west Harris County salon.

