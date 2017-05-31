NEWS

Bees swarming vacant house cause problems for neighbors

A massive bee swarm is causing a headache for neighbors in northwest Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A massive swarm of bees is causing a headache for neighbors in a northwest Houston subdivision.

"There could be 200,000 bees in there," said bee expert Scott Turner. "They got a serious problem."

Turner would normally go inside and safely remove the queen and honeycomb from the walls of a home, but there's no relief in sight any time soon for neighbors at the Windsong subdivision in the 18000 block Forest Cedars Drive.

"No one we call has done anything about it," said Terry McGaskey.

That's because the home the bees have invaded is vacant. The people who once lived at the home are gone, and Bayview Financial Property Trust in Florida own the home.

The Windsong homeowner's association is aware of the problem and told Eyewitness News it is suing the owner of the property -- again. They also sued Bayview in 2016 for deed restrictions and other issues but were never aware of the bee issue.

"If the bees aren't taken out, they will continue to grow and swarm into other houses," said Turner.

Meanwhile, the McGaskeys are hoping that won't be the case.

"I love me some honey, but I don't want to get it that way," said the neighbor.

For now, they will just have to dodge the bees and wait for a resolution.

"I was stung on top of my head -- even the dog," he said. "I am a prisoner in my own home."

