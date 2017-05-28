NEWS

Manchester residents honor victims with bee tattoo

EMBED </>More Videos

Residents in Manchester are honoring bombing victims by getting bee tattoos.

MANCHESTER --
After a suicide bombing during an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester claimed 22 lives, the city's residents honor those who died during the horrific attack by getting bee tattoos.

The bee is a traditional symbol of the city. It symbolizes a "hive of activity" in an industrial city.


Now, the symbol will represent those lost, strength and the city's unity.

ORIGINAL STORY: 19 dead, around 50 injured in possible terrorist incident during Ariana Grande concert

The idea came from a Manchester tattoo artist who wanted to raise money for the victims and their families.


The bee tattoo fundraiser has since taken off in Manchester, and has successfully raised more than $38,000.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsmanchester explosionterror attackbombingu.s. & world
Load Comments
NEWS
Police find man's body and coffin believed to contain mom
Nurse becomes icon after Vietnam War death
BA resumes flights following computer outage
3-year-old missing in Sam Houston National Forest
More News
Top Stories
3-year-old missing in Sam Houston National Forest
Police say 8 dead in Mississippi shooting including deputy
Storms could interrupt holiday weekend on Monday
WWII veteran receives high school diploma
PHOTOS: Keuchel returns, Astros win
VIDEO: Great White shark attack in California
Nurse becomes icon after Vietnam War death
Show More
Houstonians take a dip in neighborhood pools
FedEx driver caught on camera stealing money
Couple diagnosed with cancer days apart
UK police release photo of concert bomber
Larger-than-life LEGO animals take over Houston Zoo
More News
Top Video
Harvard grad overcomes drug addiction, homelessness
Family remembers victims of bus crash in Alvin
Uber partners with Mont. Co. to prevent drunk driving
After a hurricane, don't count on the gov for assistance
More Video