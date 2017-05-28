After a suicide bombing during an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester claimed 22 lives, the city's residents honor those who died during the horrific attack by getting bee tattoos.The bee is a traditional symbol of the city. It symbolizes a "hive of activity" in an industrial city.Now, the symbol will represent those lost, strength and the city's unity.The idea came from a Manchester tattoo artist who wanted to raise money for the victims and their families.The bee tattoo fundraiser has since taken off in Manchester, and has successfully raised more than $38,000.