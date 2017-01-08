Baytown police looking for suspects who shot 3 teens

Baytown police are looking for suspects who opened fire on three teens there overnight.Police were called to a home in the 1300 block of Pine Street around 3:30 a.m., according to a news release.When police arrived, they found three 18-year-olds, all shot. They were taken to Houston hospitals where they are being treated.During the investigation, police learned that five people were inside the home when a sixth man arrived. An argument broke out inside and a seventh man came into the home and began shooting.The suspects are described by police as black males, approximately 6'3" and between 130 and 150 pounds. One may go by the name "Tim" and fled the scene in a silver Chevy Impala.The motive in the shooting is still unclear.If you know anything, call police.