Baytown officer indicted on bribery charge, accused of soliciting nude photos after traffic stop

RAW VIDEO: Baytown Police Department press conference after officer accused of asking for nude photos after traffic stop. (Baytown Police Department)

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) --
A Baytown police officer is off the job and facing felony charges after allegedly soliciting sexually suggestive photos from a female after a traffic stop.

According to police, Officer Michael Coppock stopped a female during a traffic stop and offered to dismiss the citation in exchange for nude photos.

The department became aware of the allegations on March 28, Lt. Steve Dorris said.

On April 17, a criminal investigation was launched and uncovered evidence corroborating the claim.

Coppock, a 9-year veteran on the force, was dismissed from the department on May 17.

"We hold our officers to the highest levels of integrity, as well as moral, ethical and professional standards," Dorris said. "Failure to adhere to those standards will be dealt with swiftly in accordance to the law."

Baytown police said evidence was presented to a Harris County grand jury, who indicted Coppock on bribery charges -- a second-degree felony.

