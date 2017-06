A Baytown man discovered a snake in his car while he was driving on I-10Giovanny Moguel stopped almost in the middle of the freeway, but was able to pull over to the side. A wrecker driver and three police officers came to his aid, but they weren't able to remove the snake.The snake crawled into the dashboard and it hasn't been seen since. Moguel hopes it will leave on its own.Moguel believes it's a rat snake after several people weighed in on social media.