Surveillance video is providing new clues in the search for a Baytown teen.More than 50 volunteers spent Sunday searching for missing 17-year-old Vanessa Macias.A copy of the video from Tuesday night shows Vanessa walking in an alleyway behind a Chevron on Bayway.The video was taken around 10:45 pm. The convenience store is more than five miles from where Vanessa had previously been seen, her high school. Vanessa left her high school on Tuesday afternoon and had not been seen since.This new video from Tuesday night is now helping EquuSearch.On Saturday Equusearch, volunteers and loved ones searched a two-square-mile area looking for the teen.Equusearch and volunteers passed out flyers on Sunday as they canvass the area.Robert E. Lee High School released a statement to faculty, staff and students:Vanessa was last seen wearing a light-blue long-sleeve shirt with a light-blue short-sleeve shirt underneath. She had on blue jeans and white sneakers.