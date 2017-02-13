NEWS

EquuSearch continues to search for missing 17-year-old girl in Baytown

Texas Equusearch is searching for 17-year-old Vanessa Macias of Baytown.

BAYTOWN, TX (KTRK) --
Surveillance video is providing new clues in the search for a Baytown teen.

More than 50 volunteers spent Sunday searching for missing 17-year-old Vanessa Macias.

A copy of the video from Tuesday night shows Vanessa walking in an alleyway behind a Chevron on Bayway.

The video was taken around 10:45 pm. The convenience store is more than five miles from where Vanessa had previously been seen, her high school. Vanessa left her high school on Tuesday afternoon and had not been seen since.

This new video from Tuesday night is now helping EquuSearch.

On Saturday Equusearch, volunteers and loved ones searched a two-square-mile area looking for the teen.

Equusearch and volunteers passed out flyers on Sunday as they canvass the area.

Robert E. Lee High School released a statement to faculty, staff and students:
As you have likely heard, there is a Lee student, Vanessa Macias, who has been reported missing. Over the weekend, dozens of volunteers searched for Vanessa and, as of this time. We have no answers. There have been various reports of sightings of Vanessa on videos around town, but there are no concrete answers.
It is imperative that if you have knowledge of Vanessa's whereabouts or information that could help her be found, that you alert the appropriate authorities immediately.
As the search for Vanessa continues, we ask that you send Vanessa and her family positive thoughts, and keep her in your thoughts and prayers.

Vanessa was last seen wearing a light-blue long-sleeve shirt with a light-blue short-sleeve shirt underneath. She had on blue jeans and white sneakers.
