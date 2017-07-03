Police sirens cut through a usually quiet morning at Felicia Torres' home on Avenue B in Stafford."I look out the window and I just see guys and cops running all back here," said Torres. "I got scared."She stayed inside, calling her mom as police found and arrested 30-year-old Antonio Thomas and 31-year-old Darryl Anderson.Investigators believe the two robbed a worker as he serviced an ATM at a Wells Fargo on Eldridge in Sugar Land.Police said officers quickly caught up to them, but they wouldn't pull over."The suspects attempted to make several turns during the course of the pursuit. It reached speeds of up to 100 miles per hour," said Sugar Land spokesperson Doug Adolph.The chase came to an end right outside the Torres house.Consuelo Torres arrived home to find her daughter safe and the suspects already in custody."Scary, scary, but we're okay, thank God," said Consuelo.