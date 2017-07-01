NEWS

Bandit strikes BBVA Compass bank in Texas City

Authorities are looking for a bandit who held up a Texas City bank. (Texas City Police Department)

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities are on the hunt for a bandit who robbed a Texas City bank.

According to police, the white male suspect with curly hair entered the BBVA Compass at 2131 Palmer Highway just before noon on Saturday. Clad in a tan T-shirt and khaki cargo shorts, he produced a note demanding money from the teller.

The suspect fled the bank in an older white, four-door vehicle with an undisclosed amount of money.

Anybody with information about the suspect's identity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (409) 945-TIPS.

The FBI is on the hunt for a bank bandit with interesting hair.


