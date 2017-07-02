NEWS

Bald eagle rescued in nation's capital

EMBED </>More Videos

Bald eagle rescued

WASHINGTON, D.C. --
Authorities say an injured bald eagle has been found in the nation's capital.

The Washington Post reports that the bird was found Saturday afternoon in the southeast section of Washington, D.C. It was unable to fly, appeared lethargic and had labored breathing.

The cause of the eagle's condition was not immediately known, according to the newspaper account Sunday. It was taken into the care of the Humane Rescue Alliance, an animal welfare group.

The Washington Post said it's highly unusual to find an injured bald eagle in the capital city. It was found 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) from where two eagles have nested for years in a tree at the city's police academy. There was no report Saturday of any injury to either of those two eagles.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsanimalanimal rescuebirdsWashington DC
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
US ship sails close to disputed island claimed by China in South China Sea
States face partial shutdowns as July 4 holiday looms
Trump's tweet 'is an incitement to violence': Ana Navarro
Trump goes after the media at event honoring veterans
More News
Top Stories
Body of missing 13-year-old found in Dallas-area
Teen killed in shooting at house party
4 party-goers run over in New Caney
Highway signs help couple find missing man from Harris Co.
Suspect arrested in teen's road rage killing
MLB: Astros pitcher suspended after flunking drug test
Video shows extreme road rage on Gulf Freeway
Show More
PHOTOS: Astros rally to defeat Yankees
Man arrested in disappearance of Chinese scholar
How to protect yourself from sharks at the beach
Tragic accident kills motorcyclist in front of son
Pres. Trump escalates 'Morning Joe' Twitter feud
More News
Top Video
Man arrested in disappearance of Chinese scholar
Body of missing 13-year-old found in Dallas-area
4 party-goers run over in New Caney
Teen killed in shooting at house party
More Video