NEWS

Autopsy: 7-year-old girl shot as many as 13 times

A'yanna Allen was brutally murdered while she slept. (WSOC)

SALISBURY, NC --
Authorities say a 7-year-old girl was shot as many as 13 times while sleeping at her grandmother's house in North Carolina.

News outlets cite an autopsy report as showing that the medical examiner found about 20 gunshot wounds on A'yanna Allen's body, from her toes to her chest. The autopsy noted that the complex nature of the wounds made it difficult to determine exactly how many bullets hit the second-grader.

The report says she also suffered a fractured skull and fractured femur in the Dec. 4 shooting.

A'yanna's grandmother, Shirley Robinson, was treated at the hospital for a gunshot wound to her leg.

No suspects have been identified and police have not released a motive for the shootings. A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.
Related Topics:
newschild killedchild shotgun violencenorth carolina newsu.s. & worldNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Top Dems want wider Flynn-Russia probe
ANALYSIS: Flynn resignation raises dark questions surrounding Trump and Russia
Spicer says Flynn didn't violate laws but erosion of trust prompted resignation
Missing Baytown teen found safe
Harward, Petraeus under consideration to replace Flynn as national security adviser
More News
Top Stories
Missing Baytown teen found safe
NWS: Confirmed tornado destroys homes in Van Vleck
HS senior killed in traffic wreck during severe storms
Conditions improve after morning's severe weather
2017 Mile of Meat on Valentine's Day
Demi Lovato will replace Meghan Trainor at the rodeo
Harris County inmate found hanging by bed sheet in jail
Show More
Former coach gets 60 days in jail for sex with student
Children safely evacuated after fire breaks out at day care
List of airport updates and shelters-in-place
Man sues Uber after app glitch revealed he was cheating
Funeral home offers drive-thru service
More News
Photos
Red carpet fashion from the 2017 Grammy Awards
PHOTOS: Sweethearts Dance for burned children
PHOTOS: Runners strip down in the Cupid Undie Run
Photos: Snow piles up in Times Square during winter storm
More Photos