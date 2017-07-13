The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teenager last seen in May.Shelby Sikes, 17, was last seen on May 31 at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion (The Woodlands Pavilion) for Conroe High School's graduation, deputies said. She was last seen wearing a black and white striped dress, black shoes, blue stone earrings and a blue stone nose ring.She is described as 5'2", weighs 146 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at (936) 760-5876.